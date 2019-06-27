Christian Yelich voted an MLB All-Star Game starter

Just one member of the Milwaukee Brewers will start in the MLB All-Star Game next month in Cleveland.

As part of a new voting process, fans voted in a primary round, with the top-three vote getters at each position (nine total outfielders) moving into the Starters Election. That started on Wednesday and ended at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Out of that vote, outfielder Christian Yelich earned his second All-Star Game nod and his first starting assignment. In fact, Yelich got the most votes of any finalist in the National League.

The reigning NL MVP is among the league leaders in most batting categories. He leads in home runs (29) and slugging percentage (.719), is second in OPS (1.146), is tied for second in RBI (63) and is in the top for runs scored (63) and stolen bases (17).

Yelich will be the first Milwaukee player to start an All-Star Game since 2014. It seems likely he’ll be joined by a few more of teammates when the full rosters are announced Sunday, with catcher Yasmani Grandal, second baseman Mike Moustakas and reliever Josh Hader all in the running.

