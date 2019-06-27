Brewers avoid the sweep, beat Seattle 4-2

The Milwaukee Brewers hit the midway point of the season on a positive note, getting a 4-2 win over the Seattle Mariners Thursday afternoon.

The game was decided in the fourth inning. Pitcher Chase Anderson laid down a sacrifice bunt that scored outfielder Ryan Braun to take a 1-0 lead. On the next pitch from Seattle’s Mike Leake, shortstop Orlando Arcia drilled a 3-run homer to make it a 4-0 lead and it would end up being all the runs Milwaukee needed.

That was, in part, due to the afternoon put together by Anderson. He went 5 1/3 innings, giving up two runs — one earned — on three hits and struck out six. It was good enough to pick up his fourth win of the year.

Reliever Josh Hader came on in the eighth and threw a pair of hitless innings to earn his 19th save of the season.

With the win, Milwaukee avoided being swept by the last-place Mariners. The Brewers also moved to 43-38, reaching the midway point of the season a game behind first-place Chicago in the NL Central. They’ll open a weekend series against the Pirates on Friday at Miller Park.

