Mariners 4, Brewers 2: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Seattle Mariners 4-2 Wednesday night. They have now lost 9 of 12 and 10 of 14 and are 1 1/2 games behind the Cubs in the NL Central.

Hopefully your day was better than Adrian Houser’s day. He struggled filling in for what was supposed to be Jimmy Nelson’s start. Houser began the night giving up a triple to Mallex Smith. Then, J.P. Crawford followed with an RBI double giving the Mariners an early 1-0 lead.

Crawford later came around to score thanks to an RBI single from Omar Navarez. Houser did strike out the side but not before giving up two runs. He fell into more trouble in the second walking the leadoff batter Dee Gordon. Gordon scored on a Crawford triple giving Seattle a 3-0 lead through the first two innings.

Houser threw 64 pitches in his two innings of work giving up three earned runs on four hits, walking three and striking out four.

“They wanted me to start tonight and I just didn’t get the job done,” Houser said. “I wasn’t able to attack how I wanted to attack and was struggling with some pitches and didn’t execute some stuff and they took advantage of it.”

Peralta deals

Freddy Peralta took over for the struggling Houser in the third inning. He went on to pitch four scoreless frames. Peralta gave up just two hits while striking out five. He has been very good at times but also has the tendency to be very bad. There hasn’t been any consistency from the young hurler making him difficult to trust. However, when he’s good, he’s really good.

“He kept us in the game, he gave us a chance obviously, he threw four good innings,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It was good stuff. He let a couple hitters back in 0-2 counts but other than that it was a really good performance. I’m happy with how he threw it.”

Home runs are cooler when they’re inside the park

Mike Moustakas got the Brewers on the board in the sixth inning with a leadoff home run.

Then, two batters later, Ben Gamel did something you don’t see too often. He blasted a shot to left field that got past the glove of Mac Williamson on a dive attempt. Gamel turned on the jets and scored on an inside the park home run.

It was the 29th inside the park homer in Brewers franchise history and the first since Tyler Saladino last May at Arizona and first at home since Orlando Arcia on June 17, 2017.

After the game though, Gamel was more worried about the team’s performance.

“I think we all have high expectations and great aspirations and when things aren’t going our way, we gotta fix this s***,” Gamel said. “So, we gotta figure it out.”

What’s next?

The Brewers (42-38) will look to avoid the sweep against the Mariners (37-47) on Thursday. Chase Anderson (3|2, 4.70 ERA, 55 SO) will take the bump for the Crew opposite of Mike Leake (7|6, 4.54 ERA, 71 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10pm.

