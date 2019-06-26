Mallards split double-header against Booyah

The Madison Mallards split their double-header with the Green Bay Booyah Tuesday. They took game one in dominant fashion winning 13-4. Then, they fell in game two on a walk-off 9-8.

Game One

Green Bay got off to a quick start taking a 1-0 lead thanks to a Jacob Buchberger solo home run.

The Mallards responded by scoring 12 unanswered runs. Logan Michaels got it going for Madison with an RBI double to tie the game in the third. Later, with the bases loaded, Andre Nnebe cleared the bases with a triple to center field giving the Mallards a 4-1 lead.

Madison scored six more runs in the fourth inning to make it a 10-1 game. Justice Bigbie smashed a two-out grand slam to right field for his sixth home run of the season. Then, Nick Gile tacked on two more runs with a double to right field.

Gile added an RBI single up the middle in the sixth inning followed by an RBI from Timo Schau making it a 12-1 game.

Joe Mason hit a three-run homer in the sixth to give the Booyah some life. That would be it for Green Bay.

Drew Benefield added one more run for the Mallards with his league-leading ninth home run in the eighth inning to give Madison a 13-4 lead.

Quinn Gudaitis picked up his fourth win of the season going 5.2 innings while striking out three.

Game Two

It was a much closer game in the night-cap and a different result. The Mallards’ offense stayed hot but the Booyah found ways to score as well. Mike Ferri was the hero knocking a walk-off single in the ninth inning to give Green Bay a 9-8 win.

Justice Bigbie got it started for Madison with an RBI single in the first inning. Then, another run came around to score when Drew Benefield grounded out making it a 2-0 lead for the Mallards.

Madison’s lead grew to 4-0 in the third thanks to a Wade Stauss home run and it felt like a mirror copy of game one.

However, the Booyah began to chip away at the deficit in the third inning with RBIs from Jacob Buchberger and Jarrett Ford.

The Mallards responded in the fourth making it 5-2 after an RBI double from Benefield.

Green Bay kept fighting over the next two innings and took the lead in the sixth 6-5 on a two-run homer from Joe Mason.

In the top of the sixth, Benefield came through again for Madison tying the game at 6-6 with an RBI single.

The Booyah added two more runs over the next two innings making the game 8-6.

Stauss was clutch in the ninth smacking his second homer of the game scoring two runs to tie it up at 8-8.

In the ninth, Green Bay was able to load the bases with only one out. Then, Ferri poked a single up the middle to score the winning run.

What’s next?

The Mallards and Booyah finish their three-game series Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm. You can catch all the action on 96.7FM and 1670AM The Zone.

