Wisconsin picks up commitment from 2021 QB

Wisconsin picked up a commitment from a quarterback for its 2021 recruiting class Tuesday afternoon.

Deacon Hill (Santa Barbara, Calif.) announced his commitment on Twitter.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound, Hill is considered a 3-star prospect by 247Sports and ranked as the 35th-best pro-style quarterback in the country. He chose the Badgers over offers from Kansas State and Nevada.

Hill joins 4-star tackle JP Benzschawel (Grafton, Wis.) and 3-star running back Jackson Acker (Verona, Wis.) as commitments in Wisconsin’s 2021 class.

