Wisconsin adds two commitments in its 2020 recruiting class

Wisconsin added a pair of commitments to its 2020 recruiting class in the last 24 hours.

The first name to break was outside linebacker Jordan Turner (Farmington, Mich.). He announced his commitment on Twitter Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1, 222-pound Turner is a 3-star recruiting, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked as the 18th-best player in the state of Michigan and the 34th-best outside linebacker in the country.

Turner claimed 23 scholarship offers and chose the Badgers over the likes of Purdue, West Virginia, Michigan, Michigan State and Pittsburgh.

Then on Tuesday, linebacker Malik Reed (Chandler, Ariz.) announced his commitment to coach Paul Chryst.

https://twitter.com/malik_tbc/status/1143539376439218177

A 3-star recruit as well, Reed spurned conference rival Nebraska and home state Arizona in choosing Wisconsin.

At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Reed runs a 4.7-yard 40-yard dash and claims a vertical of nearly 32 inches. He’s ranked as the 16th-best player in Arizona and the 41st-best outside linebacker in the country.

The two commitments give Wisconsin 11 in their 2020 class.

