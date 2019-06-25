NBA Executive of the Year goes to Bucks GM Jon Horst

Milwaukee Bucks General Manager Jon Horst has been named NBA Executive of the Year. He becomes the second General Manager in Bucks history to win the award.

“We congratulate Jon on earning this well-deserved award,” Bucks owners Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dinan said. “Jon has played an instrumental role in building the Bucks into a championship-caliber organization and we are thrilled that his fellow team executives throughout the league recognize his great work.”

Horst was hired two years ago at the age of 34 becoming the youngest GM in the league. In his second season, Horst hired Mike Budenholzer, who was named the NBA Coach of the Year. He also made the decision to not bring back Jabari Parker. Horst signed center Brook Lopez and forward Ersan Illyasova in the offseason. He was able to shed the contracts of John Henson and Matthew Dellavedova. Horst has done a tremendous job consistently improving the roster.

“The team, Jon, that you put together – unbelievable,” Budenholzer said in his acceptance speech. “Every night we walked out we felt like we had a great chance and that’s because of the job you did.”

Horst earned a three-year contract extension, keeping him in Milwaukee through the end of the 2022-’23 campaign.

