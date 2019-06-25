Mariners 8, Brewers 3: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Seattle Mariners 8-3 Tuesday night. Milwaukee has now dropped six of their last eight games.

Davies gets roughed up in four innings of work

Advertisement

It’s been a problem for the Brewers this season and it was a problem again Tuesday night. They’ve had trouble getting the starters to go deep into games. Zach Davies threw 75 pitches in his four innings of work.

He managed to get through the first two innings just fine allowing two hits and walking one but no runs were scored. Then, the trouble began in the third inning. After striking out Marco Gonzales, Davies gave up a double, triple, double and home run to four consecutive batters. This led to a four-run inning for the Mariners giving them a 4-1 lead.

Davies didn’t get much help from his defense in the fourth inning as two errors led to two more runs being scored.

“The last two starts he hasn’t been sharp,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Today he left some change ups up and had enough misses with the fastball. The game is a different game if we put up a zero in the fourth because we gave them two runs.”

He finished the night giving up six runs, four of which were earned, on six hits while striking out four. Brewers starters have a 6.55 ERA in the last 30 games.

Grandal at leadoff continues to produce offense

With Lorenzo Cain struggling at the leadoff position and now having a procedure done on his right thumb, Yasmani Grandal has stepped into the role with success. Grandal smashed his first career home run from the leadoff spot on Saturday. He knocked one out of the park again Tuesday night in the fifth inning.

The Brewers may have found a solution moving forward. Not too many catchers get the opportunity to bat first but Grandal has performed well in his short time there.

Nelson pitches out of the bullpen

Jimmy Nelson came on in relief for the Brewers for the first time since 2014. It didn’t start well. He walked the first two batters he faced. Then, after getting a fly out he gave up a single which would’ve scored a run if it weren’t for a terrific throw by Ryan Braun.

A good sign came from Nelson as he was able to get Austin Adams to strikeout looking.

Things got worse for Nelson in the eighth inning. After striking out the leadoff man, he gave up a single and back-to-back walks. However, he got out of the jam without allowing a run thanks to a double-play to end the inning.

Nelson finished his night with two innings of work giving up no runs on two hits and walking four. He didn’t look comfortable on the mound and hasn’t yet this season.

I don’t know how much longer Milwaukee can stick with Nelson in the majors. He may never get back to the pitcher he was in 2017.

What’s next?

The Brewers (42-37) will look to take game two of the three-game set over the Mariners (36-47) Wednesday night at Miller Park. Adrian Houser (2|1, 2.27 ERA, 36 SO) will make the start for Milwaukee. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10pm.

Related

Comments

comments