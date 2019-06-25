Lorenzo Cain underwent cyrotherapy procedure on right thumb

It’s safe to say Lorenzo Cain has had a “down” year. He just hasn’t looked like himself lately. Cain has struggled at the plate compared to 2018 batting .253/.314/.357 with four home runs and ten stolen bases. He has contributed at a gold glove level defensively.

On Monday, we learned that an injury may be the reason for his struggles.

It’s a procedure that fellow teammate Ryan Braun has experienced multiple times and is considered minor. Cain will be out of the lineup in the series opener against the Seattle Mariners and could miss Tuesday’s game as well.

“Basically, what happened is his thumb is just – he was dealing with a lot of pain,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It just got to the point where we have to do something a little more to give him a chance to get past the pain. He’s dealing with it way too much. It has been affecting him, there’s no question about it.”

Hopefully this will get Cain back to the level we all know he can perform at.

