Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo wins NBA MVP

The Milwaukee Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo has won the 2018-19 NBA MVP award.

Giannis joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players in Bucks history to earn MVP honors.

The Greek Freak averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game leading the Bucks to the best record in the NBA at 60-22. He was a First Team All-NBA and First Team All-Defense selection. He earned Eastern Conference Player of the Month honors in Oct./Nov., December, February and March/April last season. Giannis also captained his All-Star team after receiving the most player votes, the second-most fan votes and tied for the second-most media votes among all players.

“We are beyond proud of Giannis for earning his first MVP award,” Bucks GM Jon Horst said. “This well-deserved honor is due to his relentless hard work and dedication in becoming the most impactful player in the NBA. Giannis propelled the Bucks to great heights last season with his leadership, drive and unselfish play. His grace on and off the court has made him one of the most admired players in the world. On behalf of ownership, the entire Bucks organization and Bucks fans everywhere, we congratulate Giannis for being named MVP.”

James Harden and Paul George were the two other finalists for the award. According to Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck, Giannis received 78 first-place votes, while Harden received 23. George did not receive any first or second-place votes.

An emotional Giannis took the stage to give one of the more memorable MVP speeches in history.

“Two years ago, I had the goal in my head that I’m gonna be the best player in the league,” Giannis said through tears. “And I’m gonna do whatever it takes to help my team win and I’m gonna win everything. Every day that I step on the floor, I always think about my dad, and that motivates me and it pushes me to play harder and move forward.”

