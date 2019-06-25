Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer named NBA Coach of the Year

Mike Budenholzer came to Milwaukee with a lot of expectations. He was hired to get the Bucks to reach their potential. Budenholzer definitely did that.

The Bucks finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA at 60-22. They held the top defense and net rating. 45 of their 60 wins (75%) were won by double digits. It is the second-highest percentage of wins coming by double digits in a single season in NBA history. Now, they have the coach of the year. He joins Don Nelson as the only coaches in Bucks history to be named NBA Coach of the Year.

This is the second time Budenholzer has won the award. He last won it due to his work guiding the Atlanta Hawks to 60 wins in 2014-15. Budenholzer beat out finalists Doc Rivers of the Los Angeles Clippers and Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets to earn the award Monday night.

“We are thrilled for Coach Bud in winning NBA Coach of the Year,” Bucks General Manager Jon Horst said. “In his first season, Bud instilled a new culture and dynamic style of play that led us to 60 wins and the best record in the league. As a great communicator, he quickly earned the confidence of his players, who played hard for him night in and night out. On behalf of ownership and the entire Bucks organization, we congratulate Coach Bud for this well-deserved honor.”

Budenholzer earned Eastern Conference Coach of the Month honors in both January and February last season and was named head coach of Team Giannis for the All-Star Game.

