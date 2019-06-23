Brewers 7, Reds 5: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Cincinnati Reds Sunday afternoon 7-5 to split the series.

Holy strikeouts

Advertisement

Both starters put on a strikeout clinic Sunday afternoon. The first three innings saw both hurlers combine for 12 strikeouts.

Anthony DeSclafani struck out the first six Brewers batters he faced. That tied the club record set by Robert Stephenson. Milwaukee was able to figure him out in the third inning. He finished with nine strikeouts on the day.

As for Brandon Woodruff, he set his career high with 12 strikeouts as he mowed through the Reds lineup. Woodruff finished the day with seven innings pitched. He gave up three runs on seven hits and threw 103 pitches. It was his seventh quality start of the season.

Woodruff has been so good for the Brewers this season. As much as the starting rotation has struggled this year, Woodruff and Zach Davies have been bright spots.

To get seven innings from a starter was huge for Milwaukee on Sunday. The bullpen leads the National League in innings pitched this season. Manager Craig Counsell has stressed lately the importance of getting length from their starters. Woodruff is now 9-2 on the season tying Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Los Angeles Dodgers for most in the National League.

Shaw starts a huge third inning

It is no secret that Travis Shaw has had his struggles so far this season. In the third inning though, he turned it around smacking a deep home run to put the Brewers ahead 1-0.

This began a rally as Milwaukee would tack on four more runs in the inning. Ben Gamel and Yasmani Grandal had back-to-back singles. Christian Yelich then smacked an RBI double. Next, Mike Moustakas hit a 2-RBI single to make it 5-0.

Many fans have been clamoring for rookie phenom Keston Hiura but if Travis Shaw can produce for the Brewers, they are better off.

“There’s some urgency,” Shaw said. “I feel the urgency. I’m not taking anything for granted. Just trying to keep putting together good at-bats and whatever happens, happens. It’s been a struggle all year. Still kind of struggling. I’m trying to work through it.”

What’s next?

The Brewers (42-36) have an off day on Monday before returning home to begin a three-game set with the Seattle Mariners (34-47).

Related

Comments

comments