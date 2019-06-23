Adrian Houser to start for Brewers Wednesday

The Milwaukee Brewers made the decision to move Jimmy Nelson to the bullpen. This of course leaves an opening in the starting rotation. Manager Craig Counsell will give the ball to Adrian Houser on Wednesday.

This will be Houser’s third start for the Brewers this season. He had a four-inning spot start on the road against the Cardinals and was the “opener” for Freddy Peralta once. We will have to see what the plan for Houser is going forward. Counsell could be planning for a bullpen day against the Marlins on Wednesday.

Also, Gio Gonzalez will be returning soon which could mean this is only a temporary shuffle of the starting rotation.

In 16 outings this season, Houser has posted a 2.27 ERA in his 31.2 innings of work while striking out 36 batters and walking 12.

Related

Comments

comments