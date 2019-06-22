Reds 11, Brewers 7: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Cincinnati Reds Friday night extending their losing streak to five games.

Walks and hit batters put Reds up early

Brewers starter Chase Anderson put four consecutive batters on base via walk or hit by pitch in the first inning. The Reds ended up scoring three runs in the frame. Anderson was able to get the first batter he faced, Nick Senzel to ground out to first.

He then followed by walking Joey Votto, hitting Eugenio Suarez and Derek Dietrich, then walking Yasiel Puig scoring the first run of the game. Jose Igelsias came through with a 2-RBI single to put the Reds up 3-0 right off the bat.

Chase continued to struggle

Anderson followed up his first inning struggles with a quick second inning. However, things turned bad again in the third. Dietrich led off with a hit by pitch making it the third batter Anderson hit on the night. After Puig flew out to second, Iglesias smacked a single. Peraza then followed with a 2-RBI triple to give the Reds a 5-0 lead.

Milwaukee was able to score one run in the bottom of the third thanks to a single from Eric Thames. The Reds got one right back in the fourth with a leadoff home run from Senzel.

The Brewers starter got through five innings while surrendering six runs on five hits.

“Our job is to pitch deep into games and set up our bullpen nicely,” Anderson said. “Unfortunately, we haven’t done that the past five or six games. It’s the middle of June. I think we’re going to come out of this sooner rather than later.”

HRs from Yelich and Moose get Brewers back in it

MVP candidate Christian Yelich got the crowd roaring in the fifth inning. Ben Gamel led off the frame with a walk. Then, Yelich smacked a home run to deep center field to cut the deficit to three. Two batters latter Mike Moustakas knocked a solo shot making it 6-4.

Three strikeouts for Shaw

With Keston Hiura dominating in triple-a the Brewers continue to put Travis Shaw in the lineup. His night came to an end after striking out for the third time in the fifth inning.

The fans at Miller Park obviously aren’t pleased with his recent play and they showed it booing Shaw as he walked back to the dugout.

What’s next?

The Brewers (40-36) will look to end their five-game losing streak Saturday against the Reds (36-38). Jhoulys Chacin (3|8, 5.60 ERA, 51 SO) will get the start for Milwaukee opposite of Luis Castillo (7|1, 2.26 ERA, 103 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 3:10pm.

