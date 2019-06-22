Ethan Happ reportedly finds an NBA Summer League home

Ethan Happ has found a NBA Summer League home.

According to the Wisconsin State Journal’s Jim Polzin, the former Wisconsin center will play for the Chicago Bulls in Las Vegas next month.

Advertisement

Happ did not get selected in last week’s NBA Draft. Playing with the Bulls will give him a chance to show that was a mistake.

As a senior, Happ averaged 17.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Badgers. It was good enough for him to be named the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award winner, which goes to the nation’s top center. He finished his career in Madison ranked in the top three in points, rebounds, steals, blocks and assists in Wisconsin history.

Happ is an Illinois native, having played his high school ball in Milan near the Quad Cities.

Related

Comments

comments