Brewers option Burnes, recall Wilkerson

The Milwaukee Brewers starting pitchers have struggled as of late. They’ve been unable to go deep into games which has put stress on the bullpen. This season, the Brewers’ bullpen has worked more innings than any other team in the National League.

Brewers GM David Stearns made a roster move to add a fresh arm to their pen. On Saturday, the team announced that Aaron Wilkerson has been recalled from Triple-A San Antonio. Corbin Burnes has been optioned there.

Advertisement

Burnes hasn’t found any consistency this season as a starter or as a reliever. He owns an 8.85 ERA over his 40.2 innings of work on the season.

Jhoulys Cacin will start for Milwaukee on Saturday against the Reds. If he continues to pitch like he has so far this season we may see Wilkerson get some work.

Related

Comments

comments