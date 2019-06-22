Brewers 6, Reds 5: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers ended their five-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Saturday.

Reds get off to another quick start

Just like Friday night, the Reds put up three runs in the first inning. Brewers starter Jhoulys Chacin allowed a single to Jesse Winker. Then, he was able to retire Joey Votto and Eugenio Suarez.

With two outs, Derek Dietrich blasted a triple to right field scoring Winker. Puig followed with a two-run bomb to left-center making it 3-0.

Brewers strike back immediately

In his first lead off at bat of his career, Yasmani Grandal hit his first lead off home run. It was a rocket line drive to right field to cut the lead to 3-1. Grandal is the first Brewers catcher to ever lead off a game with a home run.

Christian Yelich worked a walk on the next at bat. Mike Moustakas doubled to left field moving Yelich to third. Lorenz Cain then worked a walk to load the bases with no outs.

After a strikeout by Eric Thames, the Brewers plated two runs thanks to a Jose Iglesias error allowing Orlando Arcia to reach first safely. Arcia was able to steal second and Travis Shaw grounded into a fielder’s choice scoring Cain to give the Crew a 4-3 lead.

Bullpen shuts the door

Matt Albers, Adrian Houser and Josh Hader mowed through the Reds lineup over the last four innings of the game. They didn’t allow a single run as the Brewers clinged to a 6-5 lead. Hader pitched the final two innings picking up his 18th save of the season.

What’s next?

The Brewers (41-36) will try to split the series with the Reds (36-39) on Sunday afternoon. Brandon Woodruff (8|2, 4.02 ERA, 102 SO) will get the start for the Crew opposite of Anthony DeSclafani (4|3, 4.22 ERA, 68 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10pm.

