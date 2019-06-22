Brett Favre on that Instagram post: ‘I was hacked’

VERONA, Wis. — Brett Favre was not amused by someone hacking his Instagram account last week.

Speaking prior to play in the celebrity foursome at the American Family Insurance Championship, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback confirmed that a post last week declaring he was returning to the NFL in 2020 did not come from him.

“I got hacked, absolutely,” Favre said Saturday. “Somebody obviously doesn’t have a lot to do. The last thing I want to do is stir the pot. That’s the last thing I want to do is come back and play. No offense, it was fun then.”

Favre paused and then added, “I’m not coming back.”

The post came last week and was deleted within 40 minutes or so. No one took it seriously, though you might be able to excuse someone if they did. Favre said he was done playing three different times — following the 2007, 2008 and 2009 seasons — only to end up playing another year. This would have been different though. He’ll turn 50 in October and hasn’t played in a game since 2010.

That’s not to say he’s not in good enough shape to do it.

“I saw him, I think, just like two weeks ago and I remarked about how he looked like he could still play,” Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt joked Friday. “I didn’t think he was going to take it seriously.”

