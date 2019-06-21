Madison’s Jerry Kelly leads the American Family Insurance Championship after one round

VERONA, Wis. — There’s a very Wisconsin feel to the top of the leaderboard at the American Family Insurance Championship through one round.

Madison resident Jerry Kelly sits in the top spot after shooting a 7-under 65 on the opening day of the tournament. Two shots back is another Madison resident, Steve Stricker, who is in a six-way tie for third at 5-under.

“You got to feel good when you shoot the lowest round and you’re playing well,” Kelly said. “There’s no negatives to that whatsoever. Let’s just go out and do it again, two more days. (There are) no medals on Fridays.”

Kelly shot a bogey-free round, racking up seven birdies, including five on the final nine holes of the round.

“No surprise to see him up there. He always plays well,” Stricker said of Kelly. “He likes to play here and he’s played well here in years past. It’s not a shock to see him up there.”

Stricker, meanwhile, finished strong with a pair of birdies, including a pretty one on the 18th hole that had the crowd roaring.

“It was nice to get that last one for sure,” Stricker said before lamenting some other missed chances at long putts. “I hit a lot of greens. I gave myself some opportunities, but nothing really close.

“I played the par 5s well and was finally able to get that nice one at the end, which always fun to do on 18.”

The second round will get underway Saturday morning.

