Jimmy Nelson and the offense struggle in another loss for the Brewers

A return to Miller Park was not the much-needed remedy the Milwaukee Brewers (40-35) were looking for coming off a 2-6 road trip, as they fell to the Cincinnati Reds (35-38) 7-1 Thursday night.

Things didn’t go their way from the beginning, with starter Jimmy Nelson getting roughed up in the first inning. The Reds first run came when Nelson walked outfielder Nick Sanzel with the bases loaded. Shortstop Jose Iglesias followed that with a two-run single to give Cincinnati a 3-0 lead after one. Nelson would end up going five innings, allowing five runs, walking four and striking out five as he fell to 0-2 on the year.

Milwaukee’s offense was a virtual no-show for a third time in its last four games. Only Christian Yelich’s MLB-best 28th home run of the year kept the Crew from being shutout. The reigning NL MVP had two hits on the night with the rest of the Brewers combining for three.

The club has now lost four-straight games and seven of its last nine, falling 1.5 games back of the Chicago Cubs and sitting just a game up on the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Brewers and Reds will met again on Friday in Milwaukee.

