Brewers swept in San Diego, fall out of first place

The Milwaukee Brewers finished off a poor road trip Wednesday afternoon with an 8-7 loss to the San Diego Padres. It was their fifth loss in their last six games and left them just 2-6 on their trip west.

The play of the afternoon came in the seventh inning. After the Brewers had taken the lead on a three-run homer from catcher Yasmani Grandal, Milwaukee’s defense failed them minutes later when a routine infield pop up fell between four Brewers for an infield single. Pitcher Jeremy Jeffress walked the next batter before giving up a go-ahead three-run homer of his own to Franmil Reyes.

It was part of what was a forgettable day for much of Milwaukee’s pitching staff. Starter Zach Davies made it just 2 2/3 innings, giving up nine hits and five runs. It was his shortest start of the year.

The one positive pitching note was Adrian Houser. He replaced Davies and threw 3 1/3 innings of scoreless ball, allowing just one hit and striking out four. The 26-year-old lowered his ERA to 2.35 on the season and he’s has now given up just one run over his last 10 outings.

Milwaukee’s offense did come alive following a dreadful first two games of the series when it managed just one run. Left fielder Ryan Braun had three RBI, including a home run, while right fielder Christian Yelich went yard for his MLB-leading 27th long ball of the season.

With the loss and a win by the Cubs, the Brewers fell into second place in the NL Central at 40-34.

Milwaukee will return home to face the Reds starting Thursday night at Miller Park.

