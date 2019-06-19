Report: West exec believes Middleton will stay in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks will have many decisions to make this offseason. Their most important decision however may be figuring out what to do with All-Star Khris Middleton.

According to one Western Conference executive, Middleton will get a five-year extension from Milwaukee that is close to the max.

“He’s going back,” the West exec told Jordan Brenner of The Athletic. “What I hear is he will get a fifth year, but take a little less in the beginning. It won’t be the max, but it’ll be close.”

Middleton was a key part to Milwaukee’s success last season. He was their second-leading scorer and averaged career highs in rebounds (6.0) and assists (4.3).

