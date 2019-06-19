Packers waive recently acquired TE

That was quick.

New Green Bay Packers tight end Michael Roberts is no longer a member of the team.

Advertisement

Days after claiming him on waivers from Detroit, the club has reportedly released him after he failed his physical. It’s the same thing that negated a trade from the Lions to New England last week. When that happened, Detroit cut him outright.

Roberts played in 23 games over the past two years for the Lions. He caught 13 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

His departure leaves the Packers with six tight ends on their roster.

Related

Comments

comments