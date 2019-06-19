Brewers bats go silent, lose to Padres 4-1

The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the San Diego Padres for the second straight night 4-1 on Tuesday. For as dangerous as their lineup looks on paper they struggled with a rookie pitcher making his debut.

Left-hander Logan Allen threw seven shutout innings to lead the Padres over the Brewers.

Brandon Woodruff got the start for Milwaukee and pitched well but had no support behind him. He went six innings giving up four runs on seven hits while striking out six. He also had two of the team’s four hits on the night.

The Brewers only run came on a wild pitch by Trey Wingenter which scored Jesus Aguilar.

Milwaukee has now lost four of five and five of their last seven on this current eight-game road trip.

Next up, the Brewers (40-33) will look to avoid the sweep by the Padres (37-37) on Wednesday. Zach Davies (7|1, 2.60 ERA, 50 SO) will get the start for the Crew opposite of Matt Strahm (2|6, 4.66 ERA, 60 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 2:40pm.

