Brewers bats go cold, fall to Padres 2-0

The Milwaukee Brewers couldn’t find any life offensively as they fell to the San Diego Padres 2-0 on Monday night.

Jhoulys Chacin made his return to the mound off the IL but it was the opposing pitcher who was the story of the game. Joey Lucchesi mowed through the Brewers lineup in his seven innings of work. He gave up just three hits and three walks without surrendering a single run.

It was only the third time this season Milwaukee has been shut out. The last time coming on June 4 against the Miami Marlins.

Chacin wasn’t as impressive. He surrendered two runs on six hits while striking out a season-high seven batters in his four-plus innings of work.

Next up, the Brewers (40-32) will look to take game two of the three-game set with the Padres (36-37) on Tuesday. Brandon Woodruff (8|1, 3.87 ERA, 96 SO) will get the start for the Crew opposite of Logan Allen who is making his big league debut. First pitch is scheduled for 9:10pm.

