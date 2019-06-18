Brett Favre is coming out of retirement…or not

The internet can be a glorious place sometimes and that was the case Tuesday afternoon thanks to Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

Days before the former Green Bay Packers star was due in Wisconsin to be a part of the celebrity foursome at the American Family Insurance Championship, his verified Instagram account made some news (or not). A post with the following message appeared:

“A true champion sticks to his or her calling. I will be coming out of retirement and making my return to play in the NFL for the 2020 season. Stay tuned for more #news!”

The post was accompanied by a picture of Favre on the stage with FOX’s Terry Bradshaw after winning Super Bowl XXXI in 1997.

No one was quite sure what to make of the post. Was it joke? Did Favre get hacked? Certainly he couldn’t be serious about coming out of retirement 10 years after playing his final game in 2010, right? Well, we don’t know exactly what happened but someone deleted the post after about 35 or 40 minutes. Thankfully, it doesn’t appear a single outlet took the post seriously and turned it into something it wasn’t.

For what it’s worth, Favre turns 50 in October.

