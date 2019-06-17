Report: Bucks looking to trade Snell, Illyasova

The Milwaukee Bucks were two wins away from an NBA Finals appearance in 2019. Now, they head into the off-season with plenty of decisions to make as they try to improve their roster.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Bucks are looking for trade partners to take on the contract of Tony Snell or Ersan Illyasova.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. Milwaukee will try to find a way to resign Khris Middleton who is an unrestricted free agent. Also, they will need to match any offer Malcolm Brogdon, a restricted free agent, receives. Not to mention Brook Lopez, Nikola Mirotic and George Hill who are all unrestricted free agents.

Milwaukee is confident in their young superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo that they are willing to go all in on their championship aspirations. The Bucks want to add cap flexibility and moving either one of Snell’s or Illyasova’s contract would offer them that.

Snell is a good player who has a lot to offer but is owed almost $24 million over the next two seasons. He is a two-way wing player who can knock down threes and play good defense. However, many people would argue that he is overpaid for the production he gives the team. Milwaukee may be better off finding minutes for their younger, less expensive role players like Sterling Brown or Donte DiVincenzo.

Illyasova’s contract is much more team friendly and would be easier to move. He can rebound, take charges and space the floor on offense. At $7 million per year, potential suitors may be more willing to take the “Turkish Hammer” off Milwaukee.

General Manager Jon Horst has already done a lot to help with Milwaukee’s salary cap. Last season, he was able to move the contracts of John Henson and Matthew Dellavedova.

The key in all of this will be that the Bucks are offering draft compensation. For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

