Packers claim TE Michael Roberts off waivers

The Green Bay Packers claimed Tight End Michael Roberts off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Monday. The Lions tried to trade Roberts to the Patriots, but the deal was rescinded last Friday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Roberts didn’t pass his physical with the Patriots.

The Lions drafted Roberts in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Roberts will join a depth chart of six TEs in Green Bay led by veterans Jimmy Graham and Marcedes Lewis. The Packers’ third-round 2019 draft pick, Jace Sternberger is also in the mix. Robert Tonyan and recently claimed Pharoah McKever will all be competing for a spot on the roster.

In 23 games over the past two years, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Roberts has caught 13 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns.

