Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers still working through control at the line of scrimmage

The Green Bay Packers are on their version of summer break, but a story at NFL.com is keeping them in the news.

The article, written by Mike Silver, looks into the relationship between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and new coach Matt LaFleur. It specifically focuses on the one area where there is still work to be done — control at the line of scrimmage.

As Silver breaks down, under former coach Mike McCarthy, Rodgers had the ability to change plays, especially the older he got. His ability to diagnose what the defense was trying to do, and then have an answer for it, is among the things that makes him special. LaFleur’s offense, though, is less free in that sense.

“We’re running a system I first picked up while working with Kyle (Shanahan) in Houston a decade ago, and we’ve never really had a quarterback who’s had complete freedom to change plays at the line, because that’s not really the way the offense is set up,” LaFleur told Silver. “But, I mean, this is Aaron Rodgers. He’s had a lot of freedom to make those calls, and deservedly so. Now, how do we reconcile that, and get to a place where we put him in the best position to succeed?”

Rodgers knows what’s made him successful in the past, and the ability to use his football IQ to take advantage of a defense is something he wants to hold onto.

“I don’t think you want to ask me to turn off 11 years (of recognizing defenses),” Rodgers said. “We have a number of check-with-mes and line-of-scrimmage stuff. It’s just the other stuff that really not many people in this league can do.

“That’s not like a humblebrag or anything; that’s just a fact. There aren’t many people that can do at the line of scrimmage what I’ve done over the years.”

Some in the national media are already pointing to Rodgers’ comments as an example of him not being on board with LaFleur, something he was accused of with McCarthy during his tenure. But his other quotes in the story suggest he’s excited about the offense itself and the audible part is a small aspect of disagreement.

“This offense really stretches the defense formationally and with motions,” Rodgers said. “A lot of what this offense is based in, with Mike and Kyle Shanahan and Sean (McVay), it’s stressing you with tempo and formation and motions. It’s really testing the eye discipline, especially with teams that want to play more man coverage.

“There’s so much motion and action and reverses and fake reverses and stuff that really stresses the discipline on that side of the ball — and then allowing you to get out on the edge and have some downfield opportunities. It really tests where (defenders’) eyes are going — just things happening that (they’re) not used to for a team that just lines up and plays.”

