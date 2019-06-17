Mallards drop second straight, fall to Rafters 4-3

The Madison Mallards fell to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 4-3. It was their second straight loss.

Justin Wiley got the Mallards on the board first with a sacrifice fly in the third inning to put Madison up 1-0. Nick Gile’s fourth inning RBI double in the fourth inning made it 2-0.

The Rafters cut the lead to 2-1 in the fifth inning thanks to a RBI triple from CJ Willis. Then, Harry Fullerton followed it up with a RBI single to tie the game at 2-2.

In the sixth inning, the Rafters added two more runs off Mallards pitcher Deylan Miley to take a 4-2 lead.

Trailing by two runs in the ninth inning, Drew Benefield pulled Madison within one smacking a solo home run to make it 4-3. Unfortunately, that was as close as they got.

Next up, the Mallards (14-6) will close out their series with the Rafters (11-8) on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm. You can catch all the action on 96.7FM and 1670AM The Zone.

