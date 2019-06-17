Brewers avoid sweep, beat Giants 5-3

The Milwaukee Brewers pulled off the Father’s Day victory defeating the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Sunday.

Offensively, Eric Thames and Jesus Aguilar both homered. The bullpen was terrific as well. They pitched five shutout innings.

Milwaukee jumped on San Francisco starter Jeff Samardzija early on scoring a run in each of the first two innings. The Giants responded in the second inning scoring two runs off Brewers starter Chase Anderson.

Thames got the lead to 4-2 in the fifth inning blasting his 10th home run of the season. The Brewers now have five players with double-digit homers. Jesus Aguilar added to the damage in the sixth inning with a pinch-hit homer off reliever Derek Holland making it 5-3.

Junior Guerra and Jeremy Jeffress followed Matt Albers with a scoreless inning each before Josh Hader got the call to close it out. Hader sent down all six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth to pick up his 17th save of the season.

Next up, the Brewers (40-31) begin a three-game set with the San Diego Padres (30-39) on Monday. Jhoulys Chacin (3|7, 5.74 ERA, 44 SO) will get the start for Milwaukee opposite of Joey Lucchesi (5|4, 4.11 ERA, 73 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 9:10pm.

