Mallards can’t stop Woodchucks offense, lose 11-8

The Madison Mallards couldn’t complete the two-game sweep of the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Saturday falling 11-8.

The Mallards got off to a quick start jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first thanks to RBIs from Timo Schau and Wade Stauss.

Kaeber Rog’s solo home run in the fourth put the Woodchucks on the board. Then, a wild pitch would tie the game at 2-2. Madison answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame. Ben Anderson started the big inning with an RBI single. Logan Michaels and Justice Bigbie followed with RBI doubles. Drew Benefield’s RBI groundout gave the Mallards a 6-2 advantage.

The Woodchucks found new life in the top of the fifth exploding for four runs. Wisconsin got back-to-back RBI singles from Brandon Seltzer and Adam Frank. Angel Tiburcio added to the scoring with a two RBI single to tie the game at 6-6.

The back-and-forth continued in the bottom of the fifth as the Mallards answered with two more runs thanks to a two-run RBI single by Ben Anderson to give the Mallards a 8-6 lead.

The Woodchucks offense kept producing and took the lead back with a three-run home run from Angel Tiburcio. Seltzer then followed with a two-run homer in the eighth inning to put Wisconsin in front 11-8.

Madison (14-5) will look to get back on track when they play the Wisconsin Rapid Rafters (10-8) on Fathers Day. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm. You can catch all the action on 96.7FM and 1670AM The Zone.

