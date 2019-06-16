Brewers fall to Giants 8-7

The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the San Francisco Giants in game two of a three-game set 8-7 on Saturday. The Brewers had a 5-1 lead through the top-half of the fifth inning but couldn’t hold on to it.

Jimmy Nelson and Adrian Houser walked four straight batters in the bottom of the fifth allowing San Francisco’s offense to find life. Milwaukee took back the lead in the seventh before giving it back in the bottom of the frame behind Junior Guerra.

Christian Yelich hit a two-out home run in the ninth for his MLB-leading 26th of the year. However, that was as close as the Brewers could get as Will Smith shut the door after to pick up the save.

Next up, the Brewers (39-31) will look to avoid the sweep by the Giants (30-38) on Sunday. Chase Anderson (3|1, 3.80 ERA, 46 SO) will get the start opposite of Jeff Samardzija (3|5, 3.72 ERA, 56 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 3:05pm.

