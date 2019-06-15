Mallards pick up third straight win, defeat Woodchucks 5-3

The Madison Mallards continue their winning ways. They defeated the Wisconsin Woodchucks to notch their third consecutive win.

Madison got the scoring going in the third inning jumping out to a 2-0 lead. Justice Bigbie and Timo Schau each drove in runs.

The Woodchucks responded in the top of the fourth scoring three runs to take a 3-2 lead. Byron Murray was a key part in the inning blasting a two-run homer for Wisconsin.

The Mallards answered back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth. Nick Gile had an RBI double and later came around to score himself on a wild pitch opening up a 5-3 lead.

In his second start, Eliot Turnquist was terrific striking out seven through five innings of work. A bullpen of Brian Weissert, Leon Davidson and Theo Denlinger shut the door on any chance of the Woodchucks coming back.

Next up, the Mallards (14-4) will look to pick up another win over the Woodchucks (10-9) on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm. You can hear the game on 96.7FM or 1670AM.

