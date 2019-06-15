Brewers give up three homers, fall to Giants 5-3

The Milwaukee Brewers lost the series opener against the San Francisco Giants 5-3 Friday night. Surprisingly, it was the offense that pushed the Giants over the top. They blasted three homers against the Brewers leading to the victory.

Pablo Sandoval and Kevin Pillar each went yard off starter Zach Davies. Also, Mike Yastrzemski blasted a two-run shot in the seventh inning providing the Giants with some much needed insurance to secure the win.

The Brewers failed to capitalize with the bats. They went 1-for-8 with RISP and stranded 11 on base. Giants starter Drew Pomeranz entered with a 1-6 record and 7.16 earned run average but Milwaukee couldn’t take advantage.

Davies went five innings allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out two. He picked up his first loss of the season dropping to 7-1 on the year.

Next up, the Brewers (39-30) will look to take game two of the three game set against the Giants (29-38) on Saturday. Jimmy Nelson (0|1, 12.00 ERA, 2 SO) will make his second start of the season opposite of Madison Bumgarner (3|6, 3.83 ERA, 84 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 3:05pm.

