Badgers get two commitments in Class of 2020

Wisconsin landed a pair of commitments in its 2020 basketball recruiting class Saturday.

Brothers Johnny and Jordan Davis (La Crosse, Wis.) gave their verbal commitments to the Badgers during a camp held this weekend in Madison. The two are from the same school, La Crosse Central, that produced current Wisconsin guard Kobe King.

Mark Miller of WisSports.net was the first to report the news.

Johnny Davis is the higher rated player of the two and was a priority for coach Greg Gard. The 6-foot-5 wing is ranked as the No. 3 player in the state and the No. 141 player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. He had 10 scholarship offers, including from Iowa, Marquette and Minnesota.

Wisconsin just offered Jordan Davis earlier this month. Listed at 6-foot-4, Jordan chose the Badgers over offers from UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee. Jordan is also a talented wide receiver and Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst had shown some interest in him last fall.

The duo join point guard Lorne Boweman (Detroit, Mich.) as part of Wisconsin’s 2020 class.

The Badgers are still chasing 5-star prospect Jalen Johnson (Milwaukee, Wis). Originally from Sun Prairie, Johnson narrowed his final four schools to Duke, Wisconsin, Arizona and Kentucky. The Blue Devils are the heavy favorites to land the talented forward.

