Packers release RB Kapri Bibbs

The Green Bay Packers have one fewer running back than they did yesterday.

The club announced Friday afternoon it had released Kapri Bibbs.

The 26-year-old signed with the Packers in the middle of last season after being let go by Washington. He played in two games for Green Bay, rushing one time for 2 yards and catching three passes for 13 yards.

Prior to joining the Packers, Bibbs spent three years with Denver and then played in 13 games over two years with the Redskins.

Bibbs went through the Packers entire offseason training program, including the mandatory minicamp that concluded on Thursday.

His departure leaves the Packers with four tailbacks on their roster: Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams, Dexter Williams and Tra Carson.

