Mallards stay hot, beat Lakeshore 1-0

Madison continued its hot start to the season with a 1-0 win over Lakeshore Thursday night at Warner Park.

The Mallards got a single from third baseman Nick Gile in the bottom of the eighth inning to score the lone run of the game. It was his second RBI of the season.

Advertisement

Madison needed only the one run thanks to a stellar effort on the mound from AJ Archambo. The Oral Roberts product went seven innings, allowing just four hits and striking out eight to lower his ERA to just .50 for the season.

He didn’t get the win, though. That went to Leon Davidson, who pitched a hitless top of the eighth inning.

The win pushed Madison to 13-4 on the year and leaves it with the best record in the Northwoods League and a three game lead in the Great Lakes West Division.

The Mallards are back in action Friday night with the Wisconsin Woodchucks coming to the Duck Pond. You can catch all the action on 96.7FM and 1670AM The Zone.

Related

Comments

comments