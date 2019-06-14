Bucks listed among favorites to win 2020 NBA title

Lots will happen between now and the start of the new NBA season in October, but right now the Milwaukee Bucks are among the favorites to win the title next June.

According to vegasinsider.com, the club is listed at 9/2 to win its first title since 1971. Those are the best odds of any team. The Golden State Warriors (5/1) and Los Angeles Lakers (7/1) come in behind them, while the 2019 champion Toronto Raptors (7/1) are the Eastern Conference team with the next best odds.

Advertisement

It will be an offseason of change in the NBA, and that could include Milwaukee. The Bucks must decide how to handle the free agency of all-star Khris Middleton, center Brook Lopez and restricted free agent Malcolm Brogdon. Those decisions could impact the future of the players they traded for this season — George Hill and Nikola Mirotic.

Next thing on the agenda for Milwaukee is the NBA Draft next Thursday, followed by the start of free agency on June 30.

Related

Comments

comments