A Mike Moustakas homer in the 14th helps Brewers beat Houston

The Milwaukee Brewers continued to knock the ball out of the park Wednesday night in a 6-3 win in 14 innings over the Houston Astros.

Second baseman Mike Moustakas hit home run No. 21 on the year in the top of the 14th inning, a 2-run bomb that broke a 3-3 tie and proved to be the winning hit. His homer was one of four on the night for Milwaukee, with outfielder Ryan Braun, catcher Yasmani Grandal and first baseman Eric Thames all hitting solo shots. The Thames homer tied the game in the seventh inning.

Four of the players that make up Milwaukee’s everyday lineup — Moustakas, Grandal, Christian Yelich and Orlando Arcia — are on pace to set career-highs for home runs in a single season. As a team, the Brewers lead the National League with 121 homers, 13 more than the next closest team.

The long ball was pretty much all the Brewers could get going offensively against the Astros’ Justin Verlander. Twelve years to the day since he pitched a no-hitter against Milwaukee while with the Detroit Tigers, the righty struck out a career-high 15 batters over seven innings of work. In total, the Brewers whiffed 24 times.

Outside of a tough fourth inning, Milwaukee got a solid outing from Brandon Woodruff. He also went seven innings, giving up the three runs on four hits, walking three and striking out six. Five relievers followed him, allowing just one hit in the final seven innings. Adrian Houser picked up the win.

With the victory, the Brewers moved into the lead in the NL Central at 39-29, a 1/2 game in front of Chicago. They’ll now head to California, where they’ll open a series against the San Francisco Giants Friday night.

