Peralta gets roughed up in start, Brewers fall to Astros 10-8

Freddy Peralta continues to struggle as a starter for the Brewers. It didn’t get any better Monday night in Houston. The Astros roughed him up pretty bad as they went on to top the Brewers 10-8.

Peralta was coming off a good start against the Miami Marlins giving up only four hits and one run. That success didn’t carry over to Houston. He allowed eight hits and six runs in four-plus innings including two of the Astros’ four home runs. Peralta went to 3-3 with a 5.81 earned run average in 13 outings.

Advertisement

Yasmani Grandal got the Brewers off to a good start in the first inning with a two-out single that plated a run. Milwaukee had a chance to do more damage with bases loaded but Jesus Aguilar grounded out.

Christian Yelich continued his terrific season smacking a MLB-leading 25th home run. It was his fourth home run over his last nine games.

The Brewers made it interesting in the ninth. They kept battling as Grandal smacked a three-run homer to pull them within two.

Next up, the Brewers (38-29) will try to avoid the two-game sweep against the Astros (46-22). Brandon Woodruff (8|1, 3.87 ERA, 90 SO) will get the start for Milwaukee opposite of Justin Verlander (9|2, 2.31 ERA, 110 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10pm.

Related

Comments

comments