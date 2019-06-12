Mallards lose third straight, fall to Booyah 3-1

The Madison Mallards were defeated by the Green Bay Booyah 3-1 on Tuesday. It was their third straight loss.

Green Bay got on the scoreboard first in the third inning jumping out to a 2-0 lead. Mike Ferri hit an RBI single and then Joe Mason followed with a sacrifice fly.

The Mallards cut the lead in half in the fifth inning after Nathan Aide scored on an RBI single from Ben Anderson to make it 2-1. It was Anderson’s sixth RBI of the season.

Jacob Godman’s RBI single in the sixth inning gave the Booyah a 3-1 lead which held as the final.

In his first start for Madison, Nick Pogue picked up the loss. He worked five innings giving up two runs on six hits. Jack Mahoney got the win for Green Bay going six innings while allowing one run. Tanner Lane picked up his second save of the year.

Offensively, EJ Ranel led the Mallards with three hits. He went 3-for-4 at the plate raising his batting average to .302.

Next up, the Mallards (11-4) begin a five-game home stand beginning with the Lakeshore Chinooks (5-11) on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05pm. You can hear the game on 96.7FM or 1670AM.

