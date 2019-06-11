Grizzlies hiring Bucks assistant Taylor Jenkins as their next head coach

The Memphis Grizzles have a new head coach and he’s from Mike Budenholzer’s staff. The report came from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Tuesday morning. Jenkins will be replacing J.B. Bickerstaff, who was relieved of his duties in April.

Jenkins has been an assistant under Budenholzer since 2013. He spent 2013-2018 with Budenholzer as part of the Atlanta Hawks staff. Then, last season with the Bucks. This will be Jenkins first time as a head coach in the NBA. He is a former G League head coach of the Austin Spurs.

Budenholzer’s coaching tree continues to grow. Jenkins is now the third NBA coach to come directly off his staff. He joins Utah’s Quin Snyder and Brooklyn’s Kenny Atkinson as former assistant coaches of Budenholzer.

