Badgers men’s basketball to host Marquette in November

It’s the biggest regular season college basketball game in the state of Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Badgers vs the Marquette Golden Eagles will have all eyes from the state on them again this upcoming season. However, it will be earlier than we’re used to.

The two teams will meet at the Kohl Center on Sunday, November 17th. It’s the earliest the two schools will play in 20 years. UW hosted MU in the season opener on Nov. 14, 1997.

The game takes place on a Sunday during the Green Bay Packers season but don’t worry, they’ll be on a bye week.

UW and MU have been competing against each-other since 1917. Wisconsin leads the series 67-58 but Marquette has got the better of them the last couple of meetings.

The Badgers have lost two straight to the Golden Eagles. Marquette defeated Wisconsin 74-69 on December 8 last year and 82-63 at the Kohl Center on December 9, 2017.

