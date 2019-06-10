Wisconsin lands commitment from 4-star LB

Wisconsin has landed a commitment from one of its top targets in the Class of 2020.

Fresh off his official visit this past weekend, four-star linebacker Nick Herbig (Honolulu, Hawaii) gave his verbal commitment to the Badgers.

Rivals.com’s Jon McNamara was the first to report it.

Ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 2 player in the state of Hawaii and the 17th ranked outside linebacker in the country, Herbig chose Wisconsin over offers from nearly every major program on the West Coast. That included USC, UCLA, Washington and Stanford. He also had offers from the likes of Oklahoma, Nebraska and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Herbig is ranked as the 187-best player in the nation, making him second-highest rated commit in the Badgers’ 2020 class, with only four-star tackle Trey Wedig being higher. His commitment gives Wisconsin nine and it leaves the Badgers ranked 25th in the country and sixth in the Big Ten.

