Mallards lose to Rafters 4-3

The Madison Mallards fell in the series opener to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 4-3 despite out-hitting their opponent 14-9. The Mallards had a chance late. In the top of the ninth they moved the tying runner to third with two outs but couldn’t get him home.

The Rafters were able to get out to a 2-0 start in the first inning. With bases loaded and no outs, Osvaldo Tovalin hit into a double play that scored two runs.

Madison responded in the fourth inning. Jordan Stephens hit into a fielder’s choice scoring the Mallard’s first run of the game. Then, Wade Stauss knocked an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2.

It didn’t stay tied for long. In the bottom of the fourth, the Rafters scored two more runs thanks to back-to-back RBI singles from Roman Trujillo and Richie Schiekofer.

A sacrifice fly by Nick Gile scored Timo Schau in the ninth inning to pull the Mallards to within one. However, they couldn’t get one more run across.

Mallards’ starter Lowell Schipper picked up the loss falling to 1-1 on the season. Matt Osterberg improved to 2-0 after pitching seven innings for the Rafters.

Next up, the Mallards (11-2) look to avoid the two-game sweep Monday night against the Rafters (6-7). First pitch is set for 7:05pm. You can hear the game on 96.7FM or 1670AM.

