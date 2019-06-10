Badgers land second commitment in 2021 class

Wisconsin has added its second commitment in the Class of 2021.

Running back Jackson Acker (Verona, Wis.) gave his verbal to coach Paul Chryst and the Badgers on Sunday.

Advertisement

247Sports was the first to report the commitment.

Wisconsin was the first offer for Acker, though several other FBS schools were showing early interest in him. He becomes just the second in-state running back to receive a scholarship offer from the Badgers since 2013. The other, Julius Davis, will be a freshman this fall.

As a sophomore, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Acker ran for 528 yards and seven touchdowns.

He joins offensive lineman J.P. Benzschawel (Grafton, Wis.) as the two commits in the 2021 class.

You can view highlights of Acker’s sophomore season here.

Related

Comments

comments