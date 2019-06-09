Brewers 5, Pirates 2: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers finished off the sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 5-2 victory Sunday afternoon.

Christian Yelich blasts HR #24 on his bobblehead day

The reigning NL MVP entered the day ranked first in HR, SLG and OPS. He added to all three in the sixth inning while the Miller Park fans held his bobblehead. It put Milwaukee on the board with their first run of the afternoon.

“That guy is on a different planet,” Mike Moustakas said.

Moustakas may be on to something. Starter Chase Anderson said after the game that Yelich wanted to prove last year’s MVP season wasn’t a fluke. I think he’s off to a good start this season.

Mike Moustakas wins a fan a car with his 20th dinger

“That homer won us the game and somebody a car, which is pretty cool,” Yelich said.

Moustakas did more than hit a home run on Sunday as Yelich pointed out. His 20th dinger of the season put the Brewers in front leading to the win and sent a couple fans home with a brand new car.

His game-winning two-run home run was his fourth in his last four games. You can’t overstate how big it was for the Brewers to be able to bring Moustakas back this off-season.

“I didn’t know that I actually won somebody a car until afterwards,” Moustakas said. “You came to ballgame and leave with a car is pretty cool.”

He has been on a tear so far this season. Moustakas and Yelich are two of the four players in MLB who have hit 20 home runs this season. The two are the first pair of teammates to each hit 20 homers within their team’s first 66 games since New York-AL’s Curtis Granderson (21) and Mark Texiera (21) in 2011.

Brewers pitching solid throughout

Chase Anderson made one mistake which cost his team two runs. However, he was terrific during the rest of his six innings of work. Anderson began the day retiring each of his first five batters and sent down 10 of his final 11 batters faced. He recorded a season-high-tying six strikeouts.

Adrian Houser relieved Anderson in the seventh inning to pitch a scoreless frame. Houser has not allowed an earned run in each of his last seven appearances and in each of his last 13 innings of work. Jeremy Jeffress took care of business in the eighth inning and picked up the win. Then, in the ninth, Josh Hader walked the first batter but struck out the next three to pick up his 16th save of the season.

What’s next?

The Brewers (38-28) get a well-deserved day off Monday before heading out to Houston for a two-game set with the Astros (45-22) beginning Tuesday.

