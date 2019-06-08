Brewers 5, Pirates 3: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers took game two of a three-game series over the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 5-3 win Saturday afternoon.

Zach Davies improves to 7-0

Davies became the first starter in Brewers franchise history to begin a season 7-0 and the second to win at least his first 7 decisions with the team in a season (CC Sabathia began his tenure with the team 9-0 in his first 13 starts after being acquired in 2008).

Like everyone else in the clubhouse though, Davies is only worried about the team accomplishments.

“I think after the season that will be a fun time to kind of reflect back on it,” Davies said on his 7-0 start. “Coming up a game short of the World Series last year I think that’s the goal for us and our focus is forward on that.”

The most impressive moment for Davies came in the third inning. The Pirates had bases loaded with no outs and Davies was able to get out of the jam allowing just one run.

“The third inning he did a great job,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Two lead-off hits, a swinging bunt, the Josh Bell up at the plate, he fell behind him 3-1 then he came back and got the sac fly and came out of the inning with one run. That just limited the damage and that’s just about keep making pitches and he kept making pitches.”

Offensive contributions across the board

Counsell mentioned how good the offense can be when everyone contributes. We witnessed that on Saturday. Milwaukee did leave 13 runners on base but the way they were able to get on base was terrific.

9 batters reached base in one way or another. The Brewers drew nine walks as a team. Orlando Arcia got the Crew going in the second with an RBI-Double scoring Travis Shaw who walked on the previous at bat. Lorenzo Cain then drove in Arcia to the tie the game at 2-2.

The Brewers were down again in the third inning before Mike Moustakas blasted his 19th home run of the season to knot it up at 3-3.

Ryan Braun picked up an RBI in the fourth with a single driving in Lorenzo Cain. Their final run came in the eighth inning on Manny Pina’s second career pinch-hit home run.

“That’s just good offense and that’s something we want to do every day,” Counsell said. “We’ve done a wonderful job of it days one and two in this series. Really the first three innings were almost a carbon copy of yesterday | forcing the starter to throw a lot of pitches, we’re already twice through the order in three innings. That’s just good offense, I think we stranded a bunch of runners today but that’s the offense you want.”

Bullpen shuts the door

The bullpen looked great. Counsell went to four different pitchers over the last four innings and got four scoreless innings out of them. Alex Claudio pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning. Junior Guerra then came out in the seventh allowing one hit and striking out two batters.

Jeremy Jeffress dominated the eighth mowing down three straight batters. Finally, Josh Hader struck out the side to pick up his 15th save of the year.

“Good job by all of them for sure,” Counsell said. “We used four guys and they cleared their innings really nicely.”

What’s next?

The Brewers (37-28) will look for the sweep against the Pirates (30-33) on Sunday. Chase Anderson (3|1, 3.93 ERA, 40 SO) will get the start for Milwaukee. Pittsburgh will counter with Steven Brault (2|1, 5.45 ERA, 29 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10pm.

