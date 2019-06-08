Brewers 10, Pirates 4: Last takes

MILWAUKEE | The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-4 Friday night.

Eric Thames gets the offense started

Advertisement

Thames got Milwaukee rolling early in the second with a two-run homer to put them in front 2-0.

“I think it shows what the offense is capable of when we get contributions from everyone,” manager Craig Counsell said. “A lot of guys had good nights tonight and did really good things.”

Milwaukee finished with 10 runs on 14 hits. This is the kind of performance we expected the Brewers to have a lot this season. The offense has so much potential and they showed it Friday night.

Brandon Woodruff ties strikeout career-high

Woodruff was terrific Friday night striking out 10 Pirates. He pitched six innings of three-run ball on four hits. Woody was almost untouchable early striking out five of the first six batters he faced on 24 pitches. He found some trouble in the third inning but settled down the rest of the way.

It was great to see the young right-hander perform at a high-level coming off his worst start of the season only a week ago.

“I was ready to get back out there and face these guys again,” Woodruff said. “[I] went back and watched film from last game and I just wasn’t executing well enough…tonight was just all about getting out there and if I made a good pitch, make an even better pitch and I think for the most part I was able to do that and get through six innings.”

He did allow a home-run in the sixth inning but recovered nicely retiring the next three batters to finish off his night.

It was his fourth quality start of the year and is second in the National League with eight wins.

“He’s been in a good groove here,” Counsell said. “He’s confident in what he’s doing and it’s mainly because of the fastball. I think the feedback that the league has given him has given him a lot of confidence…I was proud of him in the sixth inning. I thought he found an extra gear to finish that inning.”

Ryan Braun bat-flip

With the Brewers clinging to a one-run lead in the sixth, Ryan Braun came through in a big way. Entering the at-bat 0-3 with runners on the corners Braun blasted a three-run shot to put the Crew up 7-4.

Braun also added an epic bat flip on his way to first base.

“It was a big play, it changed the course of the game for sure,” Counsell said. “It was a good at bat. The guy fell behind 3-0, made a couple of pitches, and Ryan got a good pitch to hit down in the zone, did a nice job.”

What’s next?

The Brewers (36-28) will look to take game two from the Pirates 30-32) Saturday afternoon. Zach Davies (6|0, 2.20 ERA, 45 SO) will get the start opposite of Jordan Lyles (5|3, 3.38 ERA, 61 SO). First pitch is scheduled for 3:10pm.

Related

Comments

comments